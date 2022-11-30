Lana (aka CJ Perry) reacts to potentially moving in with 28-year-old WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) teased moving in with her best friend Liv Morgan.

Lana was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly eight years. During which, she was most notably known for managing her real-life husband and current AEW star Miro (fka Rusev). The Ravishing Russian also sporadically wrestled a few matches.

While she is no longer in WWE, the 37-year-old is still close to many current stars. She is also best friends with Liv Morgan and the duo are often seen together outside the squared circle. They were recently spotted at the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden in New York, after which the former star sent a heartfelt message to Morgan.

CJ Perry recently posted a reel on Instagram where she posted her reaction to potentially moving in with Liv in the near future.

When I found out I might be future roommates with @yaonlylivvonce 😂

Check out the clip below:

However, it's still unclear whether Lana is joking or if the two have plans to be roommates down the line.

The duo were also a part of a controversial storyline in 2019. Morgan had revealed herself as Perry's former lover while interrupting the latter's wedding segment with Bobby Lashley. The storyline was abruptly dropped after receiving a lot of flak from fans and critics.

Lana has not wrestled since getting released from WWE

CJ Perry was released from her WWE contract in June 2021. She has stayed off the wrestling radar ever since.

The 38-year-old has a different career direction for now as she's more focused on non-wrestling ventures. She recently promoted her most recent project on social media as she'll be a part of the latest season of the reality show, The Surreal Life:

"My real life just got surreal. And I say things I never thought I would. Like Denis' rod, man. Every single day. Check out the premier of #TheSurrealLife on MONDAY OCT 24 at 9/8c on @VH1 *explosion emoji* @SurrealLifeVH1," CJ Perry said in a tweet.

Lana's final outing to the squared circle was on May 31, 2021, on RAW, where she and Naomi lost to Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. She was released by the company a few months later.

While she has openly expressed her desire to work with her husband again, there has been no development on that front.

