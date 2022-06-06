"Yes you were robbed" - Lana sends support to WWE Superstar after Hell in a Cell

Lana sent a supportive message to Becky Lynch following her triple threat match against Asuka and Bianca Belair at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Belair retained the RAW Women’s Championship in a match that was widely viewed as one of the best of the night. The finish saw The EST pin Asuka moments after Lynch hit the Japanese superstar with a Manhandle Slam.

Having landed the move that ultimately led to Belair’s victory, Big Time Becks took to Instagram to claim she was “robbed.” Lana, Lynch’s former WWE co-worker, responded by offering some words of encouragement:

“Wow I am obsessed," Lana wrote. "Yes you were robbed ! You are the best !!!!!”

Lynch looked to be on the verge of recapturing the RAW Women’s Championship after she hit Asuka with her signature move. However, Belair quickly threw her long-term rival out of the ring before covering Asuka to pick up the victory.

As Belair celebrated her successful title defense, cameras panned to an irate Lynch at ringside. The WrestleMania 35 main-eventer’s reaction appeared to suggest that her pursuit of the RAW Women’s Championship is far from over.

How people reacted to the WWE Hell in a Cell triple threat match

Marie Shadows @Marie_Shadows Give Bianca Belair the world. I enjoy her #wrestling . This is the kind of women's wrestling I want to see. No one hesitant. Everyone trusts each other. Everyone smoothly doing what they do best. Don't do moves you don't know well. It's an excellent opener. #WWE HIAC #WWE Give Bianca Belair the world. I enjoy her #wrestling. This is the kind of women's wrestling I want to see. No one hesitant. Everyone trusts each other. Everyone smoothly doing what they do best. Don't do moves you don't know well. It's an excellent opener. #WWEHIAC #WWE

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth



What a star.



#HIAC Bianca Belair is one of the best female wrestlers in the world.What a star. Bianca Belair is one of the best female wrestlers in the world.What a star.#HIAC

The 19-minute match received rave reviews online, with Sportskeeda Content Manager Riju Dasgupta giving it an 8/10 rating. Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter thought the three-way contest was worth a 10/10 score, saying each competitor was at their “absolute best.”

WWE fans also reacted with widespread positivity on social media. As the tweets above show, Bianca Belair’s athletic performance was praised by many Twitter users.

The match only took place as a result of Naomi and Sasha Banks disagreeing with their booking last month. WWE reportedly wanted Belair vs. Naomi and Ronda Rousey vs. Banks at Hell in a Cell, but plans changed after their controversial walkout.

