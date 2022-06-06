Hell in a Cell -- The aftermath scorecard

Sportskeeda Content Manager Riju Dasgupta and Senior Editor Bill Apter scored each match from this year's Hell in a Cell. Let us know your scores as well!

Match rating from 0-10, with 10 being the best.

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP: TRIPLE THREAT

Bianca Belair (defending champion) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

Winner: Bianca Belair pinned Asuka after a devastating slam by Lynch. Becky was ready to pin Asuka, but Bianca tossed Becky out of the ring and pinned the stunned Asuka.

APTER SCORE: Excellent action-packed match. Each competitor was at the absolute best! This was awesome! 10/10

RIJU SCORE: Solid opener. Could have gone any way. The crowd was hot too. 8/10

HANDICAP MATCH:

Lashley vs. Omos and MVP:

Winner: Lashley

APTER SCORE: Predictable but good. Lashley took such a beating but after interference by Cedric Alexander, the All Mighty was able to put the Hurt Lock on MVP who tapped out! Omos on the losing side again. Not good in my opinion. 6/10

RIJU SCORE: Lashley looked like a beast. Not sure if Omos losing so often is the best booking for the big man. Fun match. 6.5/10

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel:

APTER SCORE: I've been looking forward to this match since interviewing Ezekiel a few days ago.

Winner: Owens pinned Ezekiel after a Stunner.

APTER SCORE: The match was decent in the action category but seemed to lose steam as it went on. Not sure where Eziekiel goes from this devastating loss. 5/10

RIJU SCORE: I love this story. Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens may be the most ridiculous story in some time. But it's also very entertaining. 7/10

The Judgement Day (Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Edge) vs. Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles

Winners: The Judgement Day as Edge pinned Balor after a knockout spear.

APTER SCORE: Non-stop action with many false finishes. Ripley vs. Liv had so many great spots, as did AJ and Edge. Lots of exciting brawling in this match and I give it a 9/10.

RIJU SCORE: Great match again. Loved the spots with Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. Edge picking up a win was overdue. Maybe this faction could face The Bloodline someday? 6.5/10!

NO HOLDS BARRED -- ANYTHING GOES:

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Winner: Madcap -- locking Corbin's head into the top part of a chair, and slamming the steel steps onto the chair, injuring Corbin's neck -- just like Corbin did to Moss a few weeks ago. Corbin went out on a stretcher.

APTER SCORE: Wild brawl with use of chairs, stairs, announce table, and barriers in play. Match really lived up to the hype. Fans loved seeing Madcap gain revenge. Moss showed he has a good future in WWE if they keep pushing him forward. 8/10

RIJU SCORE: Madcap Moss is over! And King Corbin made him look like a star. Great match. 7/10

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP:

Theory (Champion) vs. Mustafa Ali

Winner: Theory retains the title, pinning Ali after his Fireman's Carry Crusher

APTER SCORE: A good wrestling match with two of the young stars of WWE. The crowd was all behind Ali but in the end he took too long to go for a pin on the champion and thus left Theory to gain the advantage and win. 7/10

RIJU SCORE: A little underwhelming compared to the other matches. Maybe it was the cool-down match before the big main event. Nothing wrong, the rest of the card just overshadowed it. 5.5/10

MAIN EVENT, HELL IN A CELL:

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Winner: The American Nightmare

APTER SCORE: Rollins came out wearing a Dusty Rhodes polka-dot outfit and mimicking the American Dream. Cody came out with the right side of his chest covered with a large black and blue blotch from his torn pectoral injury.

Rollins went after it regularly. Rollins showed no mercy bashing Cody into the cage and using a kendo stick and even the steel steps on the injured area. Rollins whipped Cody repeatedly with a belt with polka dot emblems on it.

Rollins set up a table to put Cody through, but Rhodes moved as Rollins came diving off the top ropes, sending Rollins through the table. Cody went under the ring and brought a bull-rope into the ring (something his father Dusty was famous for). Rollins put one end onto his wrist, and with the other end of Cody's wrist we had a Texas Bullrope match inside the Hell in a Cell cage!

After a few minutes they took the bullrope off their wrists and Rollins put Cody through a table that was propped in the corner! Rollins brought a sledgehammer onto the battlefield. Cody knocked it out of Rollin's hands. Rollins tried for a Pedigree but Cody turned it around and Pedigreed Rollins! Seth used his patented Sidewalk Slam and pinned but Cody kicked out at the two count. Both then used the Cross-Rhodes for near falls!

Two Cross-Rhodes later and a shot to Rollin's mid-section with the sledgehammer saw Cody pin Rollins. 10/10

RIJU SCORE: Other members of the Sportskeeda team expressed their concern about Seth Rollins not being able to beat an injured man. That said, it was important to make Cody Rhodes look strong. The two men put on another great performance. 8/10

