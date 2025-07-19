  • home icon
Lance Anoa'i shares his reaction after WWE confirms Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu with a stipulation

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 19, 2025 18:51 GMT
Lance Anoa
Lance Anoa'i (left), Sikoa vs. Fatu (right) [Image credits: Lance Anoa'i on X & WWE.com]

Lance Anoa'i has reacted to WWE confirming Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Sikoa will defend the United States Championship inside a Steel Cage Match.

Solo Sikoa won the title by dethroning Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions on June 28. He ended Fatu's first reign as a singles champion on the main roster and has already defended the title against Jimmy Uso, whom he defeated at Saturday Night's Main Event XL earlier this month, with some help from his MFT faction.

On Instagram, Anoa'i reacted to WWE confirming the rematch between Sikoa and Fatu. The NXT star uploaded a story with the blood drop emojis.

Check out a screengrab of Anoa'i's Instagram story in the tweet below:

Sikoa and his group were involved in a car crash during the opening hour of SmackDown. Fatu was initially one of the primary suspects, but was let go by the police, as he unleashed on Sikoa and the MFT, with help from Jimmy Uso.

The police then arrested Sikoa, who also asked Cody Rhodes for help backstage. However, The American Nightmare probably hasn't forgotten about his past issues with the 32-year-old and refused to help him with the authorities.

Vince Russo criticized WWE's booking of Solo Sikoa's angle from SmackDown

Vince Russo wasn't pleased with WWE refusing to show footage of the accident Solo Sikoa and his group were involved.

Speaking on BroDown, Russo stated the following:

"The cop says, 'We saw the footage.' I'm glad you did, we didn't. So, what was the point, bro? This is what it was. This was such a weak attempt at something. They were trying to do something. And this was an awful, freaking attempt of trying to do something."
Sikoa will look to make a statement when he steps inside the steel cage against Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, The Samoan Werewolf will aim to become a two-time WWE United States Champion.

