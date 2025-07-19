WWE's botched attempt to book Solo Sikoa leaves wrestling veteran fuming - "This was such a weak attempt" (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently lashed out at Solo Sikoa's booking this week. The star was involved in a hit-and-run this week.
Solo accused Jacob Fatu of orchestrating the car crash. The police arrived at the scene and even took Fatu away for questioning. However, the cops later reviewed camera footage and detailed the US Champ for fabricating evidence and using false claims to accuse Fatu.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo criticised the execution of the angle. He questioned why fans weren't shown any other camera angles of the incident taking place. The ex-writer pointed out that the police detailed Solo Sikoa based on the footage, but WWE never actually played the same footage for the viewers.
"The cop says, 'We say the footage.' I'm glad you did, we didn't. So, what was the point, bro? This is what it was. This was such a weak attempt at something. They were trying to do something. And this was an awful, freaking attempt of trying to do something." [From 13:10 onwards]
Solo Sikoa now has to defend his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu inside a Steel Cage at SummerSlam.
