WWE's botched attempt to book Solo Sikoa leaves wrestling veteran fuming - "This was such a weak attempt" (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently lashed out at Solo Sikoa's booking this week. The star was involved in a hit-and-run this week.

Ad

Solo accused Jacob Fatu of orchestrating the car crash. The police arrived at the scene and even took Fatu away for questioning. However, the cops later reviewed camera footage and detailed the US Champ for fabricating evidence and using false claims to accuse Fatu.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo criticised the execution of the angle. He questioned why fans weren't shown any other camera angles of the incident taking place. The ex-writer pointed out that the police detailed Solo Sikoa based on the footage, but WWE never actually played the same footage for the viewers.

Ad

Trending

"The cop says, 'We say the footage.' I'm glad you did, we didn't. So, what was the point, bro? This is what it was. This was such a weak attempt at something. They were trying to do something. And this was an awful, freaking attempt of trying to do something." [From 13:10 onwards]

Ad

Solo Sikoa now has to defend his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu inside a Steel Cage at SummerSlam.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE