Lance Storm reacts to extremely dangerous spot during recent show

An extremely dangerous spot during a recent wrestling show drew a reaction from Lance Storm.

IMPACT Wrestling recently made history when it reached a landmark of 1000 shows. The company has come a long way since it first started in the early 2000s and has produced some of the best wrestlers in the world, such as AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Robert Roode, etc.

Hence, the 1000th episode of IMPACT was heavily hyped up as it was a major milestone in the promotion's history. The show boasted an impressive lineup of matches that was too lengthy for one night and was spread out across two nights. The first night of the show took place last week and saw the return of Team 3D.

But the second night of the show grasped everyone's attention due to the Ultimate X match which featured Alan Angels, Zachary Wentz, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Samuray del Sol, and Ace Austin.

During the match, Alan Angels found himself in a predicament when he was hit by Mike Bailey, which left him dangling with one foot off the top of the structure. Angels recovered and ended up winning the match.

The spot drew a reaction from Lance Storm, who was happy he never had to try out such a dangerous move in the ring.

"I am not upset I retired without doing one of these."

Lance Storm once took a shot at Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has been in the wrestling business for over 25 years now and still manages to stay relevant today. Although he is not as agile as he used to be, Jericho's in-ring skill and character work are unmatched.

However, one of his longtime rivals, Lance Storm, decided to take a shot at Jericho's expense by calling him old.

"You know you’re getting old when your action figures are in an antique shop," tweeted Lance Storm.

Regardless of what Lance feels, it is good to see Jericho still going strong in the ring after 25 years in the business.

