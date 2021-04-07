Lars Sullivan's first post-WWE appearance announced

Lars Sullivan's first appearance since being released from his WWE contract earlier this year has been announced for next month.

He will be making an appearance at The Wrestling Universe Store in Queens, New York. The appearance is scheduled for May 8, 2021, at 12-2 PM. You can check out the complete details in regards to Sullivan's appearance on the official website of The Wrestling Universe Store.

The ticket price for a photo-op is $20 and the same goes for a signed item. A combo ticket would set fans back $30. Lars Sullivan has also launched a Cameo handle. He goes by his real name Dylan Miley on the website and is charging $40 for video requests.

Lars Sullivan's WWE run was a controversial one

Lars Sullivan's WWE run was marred by controversy. He was supposed to start a feud with former WWE Champion John Cena on the road to WrestleMania 35 in 2019. However, a sudden anxiety attack forced Sullivan to fly back home and the entire angle was scrapped.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes Vince McMahon was impressed with Lars Sullivan and the behemoth needed more training.

"It would have been great; I wouldn't have been upset if Lars Sullivan worked out. But, you know, Vince loved his look. Loved his strength and explosiveness. I just think that he wasn't as experienced as he could have been to start out. I think he needed a little bit more training, and he was still learning. He was very, very basic in, you know, but he had an incredible look, and I think Vince was drawn to that. So, you know, I had to put Lars over. It was just another one of those things that I did before I made my way out of the company as a wrestler."

Latest reports state that Lars Sullivan is currently doing boxing training and aims towards working for a Bare Knuckle promotion in the near future.