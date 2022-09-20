"I'm about to spank you like a baby" - Lash Legend mocks current WWE star's gimmick

NXT star Lash Legend recently mocked Wendy Choo's gimmick on Twitter.

Wendy Choo's on-screen character is quite unique, and she also has a special entrance to accompany her gimmick. Her ring entrance starts with her in bed while a melodious theme song plays. The NXT star then 'wakes up' and walks to the ring in pajamas.

Her gimmick is undoubtedly different from her contemporaries, who often cannot take her seriously even though she has proven that she can hang with the best performers of NXT.

The latest star to take a dig at Wendy Choo is Lash Legend. The 25-year-old star took to Twitter to ridicule her on-screen persona by indicating that she will spank Choo since she acts like a baby.

"Since you acting like a baby, I’m about to spank you like a baby," wrote Lash.

Check out the tweet below:

Wendy Choo promptly responded to Lash Legend's tweet

Wendy didn't hold back while responding to Lash's remark. She took a dig at the latter's failed talk show 'Lashing Out with Lash Legend' by claiming that the show put a lot of people to sleep.

"Typical Lash lashing out. Btw, what ever happened to your show??? Guess you put more people to sleep than me," Choo wrote.

It looks like WWE is building a feud between the two NXT women. During last week's episode of NXT 2.0, McKenzie interviewed Choo about Cora Jade's comments directed at her. However, Legend interrupted the segment to discuss her match, which took place earlier in the night.

Wendy Choo responded to Legend by saying she wouldn't interrupt her interview. Lash then tried to use her catchphrase, which Choo disrupted before walking away. You can check out the interaction here.

Are you excited to see a feud between these two women? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Wendy Choo's gimmick? Yes No 0 votes so far