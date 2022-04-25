"I didn't realize while he was in WCW that he liked to draw cartoons" – Lash Leroux on WWE Hall of Famer

Former WWE Superstar Lash Leroux recently claimed he was unaware of Bret Hart and Jerry 'The King' Lawler's drawing talents.

In addition to their in-ring skills, Hart and Lawler were known backstage for their illustrative drawing skills. Hart, a former WWE Champion, has been an avid art and cartoon illustrator since his childhood. Leroux himself is a cartoonist and a caricature artist.

During an interview with Shining Wizards podcast, Leroux said he was unaware of The Hitman and The King's artistic skills during his time in WCW. Talking about Jerry Lawler, he said they were on separate brands and never got the opportunity to interact:

"I was never around The King as much as I was around Bret Hart because we were in competing companies at the time. He in WWE & me in WCW, and I’ve done a few events with Jerry since then, but they were always situations and circumstances where we didn’t get the opportunity to talk a lot. So we don’t know each other quite as well." (from 1:29:22 to 1:29:41)

The former tag team champion added that despite getting to know Hart in WCW, he found out about his artistic talents much later after the promotion had ended:

"Bret, I got to know a little better. But funnily enough, oddly enough, I didn’t realize he was a bit of an artist himself until after WCW was kind of done. Once WCW was done, then I saw some of his stuff online and I think back and forth on some social media, sometimes with other wrestlers' drawings some stuff he'd done of Ric Flair and some other guys. I didn’t realize while he was in WCW that he liked to draw cartoons. He never mentioned it to me about when I was doing in WCW Magazine so I never had an opportunit y to talk to him about it." (1:29:42 - 1:30:19)

Watch the entire interview here:

Bret Hart is a cartoonist and columnist for The Calgary Sun

Bret Hart is known for his diversified wrestling and in-ring capabilities. He's often cited as one of the most influential veterans in the industry.

In addition to being a cartoonist, the WWE Hall of Famer was also a columnist for The Calgary Sun, where he wrote entertaining pieces about his professional life. Hart also revealed his interest in directing films before becoming a professional wrestler.

In a feature on A&E, Hart said his interest and passion for being a cartoonist grew since his childhood. He added that one of the reasons was he always wanted to make someone laugh.

Check out the feature video below:

The Hitman has many achievements and accolades in the ring. His creative wrestling style made him a significant influence on future talents in the industry.

Did you know that Bret Hart was creatively talented outside the ring? Let us know in the comments below!

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit the Shining Wizards podcast.

Edited by Abhinav Singh