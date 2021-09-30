"We complemented each other" - former WCW tag team champion on a missed feud with Rey Mysterio (Exclusive) 

Rey Mysterio has had many dream matches and feuds in his time, but one former WCW World Tag Team Champion has stated that the pair missed out on their own dream feud together.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, former WCW World Tag Team Champion Lash LeRoux spoke about a missed opportunity for a dream feud with Rey Mysterio during his time in WCW.

“Probably the feud that I would have loved to have in WCW, that I never had the chance to do, would be with Rey Mysterio Jr. And I say that because Rey and I never had a feud. But man, we must have had 20-30 matches if you counted all the house shows and non-televised events that we worked each other on. Always had great chemistry, good matches and we complemented each other in the sense that we could do things on the fly. Those were made up moves that nobody really thought of but it just seemed like the right thing to do at the right time. And we could both pull it off and trusted one another. So that was all it was.”

As you can see, LeRoux mentioned that he and Rey got along very well inside the ring. He added that they had great chemistry and worked a similar style that complimented each other. LeRoux also stated that they trusted each other to a point where they could pull out some exhilarating maneuvers.

Rey Mysterio is currently at odds with his son Dominik Mysterio

This past week on SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio and his father Rey had a disagreement on why Dominik lost three matches to Sami Zayn.

While Rey was analyzing the match footage, Dominik mentioned that Rey Mysterio being at ringside was a distraction. The father-son duo then got into an argument before Rey stormed off.

This storyline has been gradually simmering and looks like the first ever father-son tag team championships winning team may soon implode, assisted by some nudging from Sami Zayn.

