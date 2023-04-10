Create

"Lashley needs to go to Smackdown" - WWE Universe hopes certain stars move to a new brand in upcoming draft

By Joseph JG Galizia
Modified Apr 10, 2023 02:32 IST
Triple H announced the 2023 WWE Draft on a recent episode of SmackDown
The WWE Universe is super excited about the upcoming 2023 draft, which was announced by Triple H on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

WWE first introduced the draft back in 2002 as a way to balance its stacked roster and give fans a chance to choose brand supremacy. The last one took place 1.5 years ago, but a few talents from RAW and SmackDown have crossed over and confused certain viewers. However, this year's draft hopes to reset that issue and keep talents on their specific show.

So when NoDQ.com tweeted asking fans where they would like to see stars end up after this year's draft, the wrestling world stormed online to plead their cases about why certain names should be on certain brands.

Some reactions include former two-time world champion Bobby Lashley going to SmackDown and former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross going to RAW.

For the 2023 #WWE Draft, name one wrestler that needs to be drafted to #RAW and one wrestler that needs to be drafted to #Smackdown...
@nodqdotcom Lashley needs to go to smackdown and Karrion kross needs to go to raw
@nodqdotcom Karrion Kross to RAW. Seth “Freakin” Rollins to SmackDown.
Shinsuke to RawBobby Lashley to Smackdown twitter.com/nodqdotcom/sta…
Raquel to Raw Bobby Lashley to Smackdown twitter.com/nodqdotcom/sta…

A few fans are also interested in having Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and his group Imperium on the red brand and sending Austin Theory to SmackDown. This would essentially flip the company's two mid-card titles.

@nodqdotcom Flip the mid card titles. Imperium to Raw and Theory to SD
@nodqdotcom @aaronrift Asuka to SD. Drew to Raw if healthy. If not — flip US title holder for Intercontinental (Theory for Gunter). To add some massive star power to Raw
@nodqdotcom Gunther (with Imperium) to Raw. Cody to SD.
@nodqdotcom Aj Styles to SmackDown and Gunther to Raw

WWE is currently in an "unofficial hiring freeze" following Vince McMahon's return

Under Triple H, WWE has brought back many talents previously released under the former regime. However, due to a reported hiring freeze, the company recently passed on several free agents/big names that they had previously expressed interest in.

The freeze reportedly occurred due to Vince McMahon's return and the company's recent merger with Endeavor.

Some of these names include former NWA world champion Nick Aldis, current IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tona, and current AEW star/ROH Six-Man tag champion Brian Cage, to name a few.

Today, @Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of @UFC and @WWE. bit.ly/3ZJI12U https://t.co/ZBk95c5exU

Vince McMahon and Triple H may not be bringing any talents back, but there is a good chance that they might trim some that they are currently not using. That remains to be seen.

What other free agents would you like to see them go after? Sound off in the comments below.

