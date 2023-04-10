The WWE Universe is super excited about the upcoming 2023 draft, which was announced by Triple H on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

WWE first introduced the draft back in 2002 as a way to balance its stacked roster and give fans a chance to choose brand supremacy. The last one took place 1.5 years ago, but a few talents from RAW and SmackDown have crossed over and confused certain viewers. However, this year's draft hopes to reset that issue and keep talents on their specific show.

So when NoDQ.com tweeted asking fans where they would like to see stars end up after this year's draft, the wrestling world stormed online to plead their cases about why certain names should be on certain brands.

Some reactions include former two-time world champion Bobby Lashley going to SmackDown and former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross going to RAW.

YoBoiKayden23 @Blaze16397527 @nodqdotcom Lashley needs to go to smackdown and Karrion kross needs to go to raw

A few fans are also interested in having Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and his group Imperium on the red brand and sending Austin Theory to SmackDown. This would essentially flip the company's two mid-card titles.

David Imondi @David_Imondi @nodqdotcom Flip the mid card titles. Imperium to Raw and Theory to SD

جويل @vcosstv @nodqdotcom

Drew to Raw if healthy. If not — flip US title holder for Intercontinental (Theory for Gunter). To add some massive star power to Raw @aaronrift Asuka to SD.

WWE is currently in an "unofficial hiring freeze" following Vince McMahon's return

Under Triple H, WWE has brought back many talents previously released under the former regime. However, due to a reported hiring freeze, the company recently passed on several free agents/big names that they had previously expressed interest in.

The freeze reportedly occurred due to Vince McMahon's return and the company's recent merger with Endeavor.

Some of these names include former NWA world champion Nick Aldis, current IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tona, and current AEW star/ROH Six-Man tag champion Brian Cage, to name a few.

Endeavor @Endeavor



Today, @Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of @UFC and @WWE. bit.ly/3ZJI12U

Vince McMahon and Triple H may not be bringing any talents back, but there is a good chance that they might trim some that they are currently not using. That remains to be seen.

