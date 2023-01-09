Create

"Last dance"- WWE fans go berserk over Sami Zayn facing former rival after more than a year

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Jan 09, 2023 12:04 AM IST
Sami Zayn is a member of The Bloodline!
WWE fans from around the globe took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the upcoming match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The storyline between the Honorary Uce and his former best friend has been going on for a long time. KO has repeatedly warned Zayn of Bloodline's intentions and has tried to separate him from the faction. However, Sami decided to side with Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series.

Last Friday on SmackDown, the Tribal Chief presented Zayn with an opportunity to redeem himself for an earlier loss to Owens and John Cena. Reigns stated that the Honorary Uce would face the Prizefighter in a singles match this week on the blue brand. The two former best friends last faced off in a one-on-one competition in 2021.

The match announcement got the entire wrestling world hyped, as the two former NXT stars have always delivered excellent matches. It has also got fans excited to see what's next in the ongoing Bloodline saga.

Check out the fans' reactions below:

@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight KO is for sure going to beat Zayn which is going to make Reigns even more furious at him. Zayn is truly treading on such thin ice right now.
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight we're coming to the end of sami and the bloodline😩 https://t.co/qWDe0iGFeR
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight I'm going to be sad when they turn on Sami, but man this Bloodline storyline is great cinema. https://t.co/zLe8MsOi6B
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight Give them 25 minutes https://t.co/yKXAuAJFt6
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight Truly destined to fight forever. 👀No hate though, I will enjoy their matches every single time.
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight Last dance
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight This is going to be GOOD 🔥
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight this is my wrestlemania
@WWE @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight Can't wait 2 see this again, they always had a dope match!!

WWE veteran detailed why Sami Zayn is over with fans

Sami Zayn is one of the most cheered superstars on the WWE roster despite being associated with heels. The Honorary Uce often receives the loudest pop in the arena and has the complete backing of fans.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell detailed what makes the former NXT Champion so likable:

"He has what every great wrestler has to have. He connects to the fans. If you look at Sami with his shirt off, he looks like he's never even thought of ever walking into a gym but it works to his advantage. Mantell continued, "Everybody wants to bully him, push him around, but he'll fight them. So, that puts him over in the eyes of the fans. A lot of fans see themselves as Sami Zayn and they identify with him and that's why he's over.
youtube-cover

It'll be interesting to see what goes down between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in case the latter loses his upcoming match against Kevin Owens.

The Tribal Chief teased betraying Zayn last week on SmackDown, and another loss could have huge repercussions on the Honorary Uce's association with the Bloodline.

