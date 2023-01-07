Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently opened up on how the Sami Zayn and Bloodline saga could come to an end.

The Bloodline opened SmackDown this week. Roman Reigns was unhappy with last week's loss and questioned whether Zayn wanted to take his place as The Tribal Chief. Reigns claimed that he was never pinned and started blaming The Honorary Uce.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that The Bloodline would eventually turn on Zayn, making them public enemies. He detailed that the final payoff from the angle could involve The Usos beating down on The Honorary Uce, with Kevin Owens rushing in to make the save. This could then lead to a matchup between The Usos and Zayn & KO for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

"When they finally do something to him with some heels, that would really, really get hot if they messed up Sami. I don't know if the Usos can get much hotter, but they probably could. If they do something to Sami, and Kevin makes the save, that's your point. I mean, that's what you want." [29:55 - 30:25]

Dutch Mantell reasoned why Sami Zayn is popular with the fans

During the conversation, Mantell detailed that fans were behind Sami because they could connect with him. The former manager mentioned that Zayn always stood up against all odds, further endearing him to the WWE Universe.

"He has what every great wrestler has to have. He connects to the fans. If you look at Sami with his shirt off, he looks like he's never even thought of ever walking into a gym but it works to his advantage. Mantell continued, "Everybody wants to bully him, push him around, but he'll fight them. So, that puts him over in the eyes of the fans. A lot of fans see themselves as Sami Zayn and they identify with him and that's why he's over." [29:04 - 29:55]

Sami Zayn will face Kevin Owens next week to redeem himself after being blamed for the huge loss on the December 30 episode of SmackDown.

