Last-minute WWE decision changed Monday Night RAW forever

A last-minute decision changed the landscape of Monday Night RAW. Since WrestleMania 41, WWE's flagship show has been dominated by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, who have added Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to their ranks.

Bron Breakker, the former NXT Champion, joined Rollins on the RAW After WrestleMania 41. Then, at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX, Reed helped the duo beat CM Punk and Sami Zayn, cementing his place in the new faction.

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast, the Aus-Zilla revealed that he only found out two days before that there were plans for him to join the new stable.

"I was obviously out with a serious injury and I knew I was going to come back and hopefully into something good, but I wasn’t sure what, and I was just making sure I was prepared for whatever was going to happen. Then I only found out, I think it might have been like two days before that, that was the plans going ahead, and I was ecstatic because I was already sort of working backstage with Heyman before my injury," he said.

You can watch the interview below:

Since joining The Vision, Reed has established himself as a top name on RAW. He has been feuding with Roman Reigns and will face him for a second time at Crown Jewel this weekend in his home country, Australia, in a Street Fight.

Guided by Rollins, The Vision has become an essential part of RAW, with the faction feuding with top stars and wreaking havoc every other week.

Bronson Reed revealed why WWE had to pull his merchandise

During the interview, Bronson Reed also revealed why WWE had to remove his merchandise briefly ahead of Clash in Paris.

With the Aus-Zilla donning the Tribal Thief gimmick after stealing Roman Reigns' shoes, WWE came out with a T-shirt that carried this label and had a pair of shoes to go along. However, shortly afterward the merchandise was pulled.

Reed revealed that the decision was made due to "some copyright infringement," as they had to remove the shoes from the T-shirt. The merchandise was relaunched with just the Tribal Thief label, though Reed hopes to bring back the original version down the line.

