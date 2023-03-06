"Last time they were a little disrespectful" – Austin Theory sends message to WWE fans (Exclusive)

Austin Theory has given an in-character message to WWE fans ahead of an upcoming live event.

WWE's Road to WrestleMania tour will stop by the BOS Center in Springfield, Illinois, on Sunday, March 19. Theory lost to AJ Styles when he last competed in the arena on the same date in 2022.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, the current United States Champion recalled how fans have reacted badly to his villainous character at recent events:

"I'm going out there and I'm ready to have a blast," Theory said. "Springfield, they need to show me respect. That's what they need to do. Last time they were a little disrespectful, but this time I think they're all gonna be in check, I think they're all gonna hear this, they're all gonna bring signs that say-'A-Town Down,' 'Mr. All Day,' 'The Best United States Champion,' 'The Greatest.' I could go on all day, you know I can." [From 2:22 – 2:43]

Austin Theory discusses the appeal of WWE live events

WWE Superstars' in-ring schedules are no longer as hectic as past generations. However, they still regularly compete at dozens of untelevised shows per year outside of wrestling on RAW, SmackDown, and premium live events.

Austin Theory believes fans get a different view of the WWE product when live television cameras are not around:

"The live events, the difference is so much more of a connection with the audience. We have a lot of focus with the cameras when it comes to television because, if you think about it, behind that lens there's a lot more people than there are in that arena, so a lot more focus goes towards those cameras." [From 1:20 – 1:39]

Theory added that some live event matches even spill out over the barricade and into the crowd:

"Those live events, we really just get to let loose and treat every fan in that crowd like they are the camera. Sometimes we get over the rail and we end up in the crowd. […] You gotta watch out, it's an up close and personal experience, really getting to see these larger-than-life superstars that you see every week on TV right in front of you. You get to bring your own signs, you get to chant whatever you want to chant, and you definitely get a response from us, or at least you will from me." [From 1:39 – 2:22]

The 25-year-old star also offered a prediction for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

