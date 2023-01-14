Latest on Disney and Comcast interest in potential WWE purchase - Reports

Rumors over a potential WWE sale have been gushing over the last week. With numerous names of potential buyers thrown about. Today’s reports now detail the status of two perceived front runners to purchase the company: The Walt Disney Company and Comcast.

The WWE Universe was shocked when rumors began circulating that a sale between WWE and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund was a "done deal." However, those rumors were later shot down by multiple sources, including Sportskeeda's very own Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Since then, names like AEW owner Tony Khan, and UFC's patent company Endeavor, and others have been tossed into the mix as well.

The Walt Disney Company and Comcast (NBC Universal) have remained top picks by fans and investors alike to purchase Vince McMahon's empire since the beginning of sales talks. Today, however, there are now questions on whether either company would want to work with Vince McMahon.

According to Fightful Select, sources within both Disney and Comcast revealed that they had heard rumors of their respective companies purchasing World Wrestling Entertainment. The sources are said to be current employees of both Disney and Comcast, and spoke with the outlet under strict "anonymity."

In the report, Fightful Select detailed that both sources expressed their angst when it came to the possibility of working with the current Executive Chairman. Specifically, both claimed that they doubted that any "major company" would seek to "retain Vince McMahon's services" if at all possible, in the situation of a sale.

Recently, newly-sole WWE CEO Nick Khan was spotted speaking with Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger and ESPN President James Pitaro.

Comcast has had a working relationship with WWE for decades. Monday Night RAW broadcasting on USA Network and the company's entire video library and Premium Live Events currently being hosted on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

Vince McMahon's return to WWE was "Well Received" by Wall Street

As detailed in an article by Axios, Vince McMahon's return to his former company was extremely "well received" by Wall Street. His return meant that the company could seriously engage in potential talks to sell. With McMahon's power as a majority shareholder, no sale would have ever been approved without his approval:

"[Since Vince McMahon's return] WWE's stock has jumped more than 20% since McMahon's return, pushing the company's market cap to over $6.6 billion, up from roughly $4 billion just a few years ago." - Axios

Today's Fightful Select report echoed this line of thought, stating that it was well believed that the stock price's rise was mainly linked to conversations surrounding a potential sale, and not strictly due to the fact that Vince McMahon returned to the company.

