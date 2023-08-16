Latest on Matt Riddle's new storyline with former WWE Champion - Reports

According to the latest reports, WWE won't go ahead with Matt Riddle's partnership with the former World Champion the way they did with RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle).

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has seemingly found a new tag partner on the main roster. Following the 2023 SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre and The Original Bro have teamed up for a couple of matches on Monday Night RAW.

Given that Riddle has been pushing hard for The Scottish Warrior to be his on-screen tag team partner, the wrestling world imagined the storyline might be heading towards a similar direction to RK-Bro.

When the 37-year-old star wanted Randy Orton in his corner, he used to be behind The Viper's back until they allied. A similar pattern has been visible on WWE RAW between Drew McIntyre and The Original Bro.

However, Steve Carrier of Ringside News has reported that the Stamford-based promotion won't recycle the RK-Bro angle with Riddle's latest storyline.

"WWE has a lot of plans in the pipeline, but we have been able to confirm that they are not recyling the RKBro angle with Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre."

Check out the report below:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo called out WWE for replacing Randy Orton with Drew McIntyre to pair up with Matt Riddle

Former writer Vince Russo is one of the wrestling critics who isn't hyped with The Scottish Warrior's alliance with The Original Bro.

As mentioned earlier, the wrestling universe believes WWE is taking the same approach with McIntyre as they did with Randy Orton.

Speaking on this week's Legion of RAW, Russo shared his displeasure with the Stamford-based company for recycling the RK-Bro dynamic with McIntyre.

"Bro, all you did was Orton with McIntyre. That's all you did! And bro, Orton, and Riddle were together three years ago, Chris? That's all you did. You took one guy out, and you put another guy in," he said.

Check out the video below:

Only time will tell how the storyline for Matt Riddle pans out when he has The Scottish Warrior on his side.

Do you want to see Riddle and McIntyre win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here