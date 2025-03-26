Latest plans for WWE Money in the Bank 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 hasn't been officially announced at the time of this writing. The company is busy preparing for WrestleMania 41. The Showcase of The Immortals is set to go down in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on the latest plans for WWE Money in the Bank 2025, including the potential venue for the premium live event.

"I believe it's the first weekend of June, could be the second. But we did confirm last week on WrestleVotes Radio, it'll be at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. I want to say it's the first weekend. I don't know the date off the top of my head." [From 09:27 onwards]

Bill Apter chimed in by sharing his prediction for the winner of the WWE Money in the Bank 2025 Men's Ladder Match. The veteran journalist noted that he'd like to see a certain rising luchador win the briefcase this year.

"I'd like to know who is going to climb that ladder. We are (still) a few months away. See, to me, that would be a great spot for Penta. That would be a great spot for Penta to win that Money in the Bank." [From 09:48 onwards]

Penta was most recently involved in RAW's main event where he failed to beat Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship due to Judgment Day's interference. Fans will have to wait to see if the star luchador gets another shot at the title anytime soon, especially after he was screwed in his title bout.

