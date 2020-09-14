Latest update on Tessa Blanchard's future

Following her return to professional wrestling at Warrior Wrestling this past Saturday, we have a further update on Tessa Blanchard and her future in wrestling.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote that IMPACT Wrestling officials believe the reason that the 25-year old star did not sign a new contract with the promotion while holding their World Title was because she received a better offer from another company.

Tessa Blanchard was released from Impact this past June after failing to submit video content while self-isolating in Mexico with her husband, Daga. This led many in the promotion to believe that Tessa would no show her title defense at the Slammiversary event in July. She was eventually let go and stripped of the title.

Tessa's recent return to the ring also follows a racial scandal earlier this year when she was accused of using a slur against Puerto Rican wrestler La Rosa Negra. Speculation on where she will go next has varied from talks of WWE being high on her to AEW seemingly wanting to stay clear of the controversy surrounding Tessa Blanchard.

Tessa Blanchard lost the Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship

Tessa Blanchard's in-ring return was a memorable one as she headlined Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Night 1. In the main event, Tessa lost the Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship to IMPACT Wrestling star Kylie Rae. In possibly their final encounter against one another, Smiley Kylie overcame Blanchard with the two ladies embracing each other after the contest.

If this was Tessa's final independent wrestling appearance, she definitely showed that she has little ring rust after being away from the ring since March. The entire wrestling world will be watching to see where she lands next. Whether it be WWE or somewhere else, the promotion that lands Tessa Blanchard will be signing one of the most complete wrestlers regardless of gender.