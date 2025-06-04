Latest on Vince McMahon planning to buy back WWE from TKO (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is a name that has been synonymous with WWE for a very long time. The 79-year-old ran the company for four decades after buying it from his father in 1982 before stepping down from his role in 2022. Triple H then took over creative control from his father-in-law, and a few months later, the Endeavor group had bought a controlling share of WWE.

Under Endeavor, UFC and WWE merged to form TKO Group Holdings. In January 2024, Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE, bringing his long-standing association with the company to an end. He recently formed a new company under the name 14TH & I, and reports claim he's looking to buy WWE back.

Speaking about the same during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes claimed that, although Vince may really want to buy WWE back, the company isn't currently for sale.

"I think he's gonna try, don't think he's gonna be able to re-buy the company. As bad as he wants, it's currently not for sale, don't think it'll be for sale, but I do wanna say I love the name, the old homage to capitol wrestling. For whatever this company becomes, I do think it's a creative name so we'll see what he can get into," he said. [5:50 onwards]

The name of Vince McMahon's new company pays homage to WWE in a unique way and showcases his storied history with the company. WWE has had many names in the past, with one being Capitol Wrestling Corporation, whose headquarters were reportedly situated at 14th and I Street in Washington DC.

