Latest on WWE tag team joining as new LWO members - Reports

The latest reports suggest WWE is floating around the idea of having a NXT tag team join Rey Mysterio's LWO faction.

On this week's NXT, the Stamford-based promotion played a vignette that focused on the two stars having dreams about their legendary grandfather, Humberto Garza, who passed away in 2022.

It appears that WWE has bigger plans for Los Lotharios as they showed signs of going back to their roots and honoring their grandfather when they return to the developmental brand next week.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company has considered Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo joining the LWO faction.

The report also noted that plans could easily change. Still, the idea is for the cousins to stay at the NXT brand, get some steam, and bring it on the main roster, eventually dropping the Los Lotharios name to join Rey Mysterio's stable.

"Angel Garza has been teasing something Perros Del Mal related. We do know an idea batted around is for the Garza cousins to eventually be involved with the LWO, but that’s one of those things down the line that could easily change. The idea right now is for them to be a tag team in NXT and if they get some steam there, bring them back to the main roster but likely with a new name since part of these vignettes seems to be to drop the chasing women and get serious about wrestling, meaning the Los Lotharios name being dropped. Again, long-term a lot can happen."

Zelina Vega on possibly having another female star in the LWO faction

The stable, led by Rey Mysterio, Latino World Order, consists of Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro as full-time members.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vega did not rule out the idea of onboarding another female star in the faction. Even though the 32-year-old star was open to the possibility of having a second female star, she enjoys being the only woman in the faction.

"You know what? I will take a line from Batman and Poison Ivy, she said, 'As I told Lady Freeze when I pulled her plug, this is a one-woman show.' I'm okay with being the first and only woman in LWO, but you never know," Vega said.

Check out the video below:

Only time will tell if the Stamford-based promotion builds up a decent storyline to have Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in the LWO faction alongside the legendary luchador.

Do you think the two cousins are bound to join the Latino World Order? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here