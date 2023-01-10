"Least talented wrestler ever to get a push" – Former WWE star criticizes Bam Bam Bigelow

Former WWE Superstar Bam Bam Bigelow became egotistical when he achieved success in the wrestling business, according to Lanny Poffo.

Bigelow wrestled in several promotions between 1985 and 2006, including ECW, WCW, and WWE/WWF. In 1995, the athletic 390-pound star headlined WrestleMania XI against former American football player Lawrence Taylor.

Poffo, the brother of WWE legend Macho Man Randy Savage, recently appeared on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast. The former wrestler revealed that he disliked Bigelow's attitude during their time together in WWE:

"I didn't like Bam Bam whatsoever," Poffo said. "I thought he was the least talented wrestler ever to get a push. Boy, did it go to his head. But I will give him credit for one thing. I understand in the last years of his life, some building caught on fire and he went into the building and saved two kids, so good for him." [1:02 – 1:27]

In 2007, Bigelow passed away at the age of 45 following a drug overdose. Although he hasn't been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, fans often mention his name as a possible future inductee.

Lanny Poffo thought Bam Bam Bigelow was an "unmarketable, fat piece of cr*p"

The former WWE wrestlers faced each other at a series of live events in 1987, with Bam Bam Bigelow booked as the winner.

Lanny Poffo went on to recall the time when Bigelow trapped his head in a leg scissors hold during a match. The WrestleMania XI main-eventer allegedly did not wash his wrestling gear, making the experience even worse for Poffo:

"I said, 'I have made a bad career choice here, and I gotta do a job for this unmarketable, fat piece of cr*p that couldn't get over if his hair were on fire,'" Poffo added. "You know he had a tattoo of a flame. I said, 'I wouldn't pay to see that guy no matter what he was gonna do.' But give him credit, boy, didn't he have a great match with that football player." [2:32 – 3:02]

Current WWE Superstar Baron Corbin was a huge wrestling fan as a child. He revealed in 2021 that Bam Bam Bigelow was his favorite wrestler growing up.

