John Cena's father has not had the easiest time since his son turned heel. Now, after his recent message that saw him hit out at a reporter for questions about the turn, a WWE veteran has stood up for him.

WWE veteran and commentator Wade Barrett has now hit out at Bill Apter after a recent incident. John Cena's father was recently interviewed by Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter. The Sportskeeda Senior Editor asked his old friend his thoughts on the recent heel turn by his son at Elimination Chamber and the attack that had followed on Cody Rhodes. He was very upset about the questions, talking about how he was being hounded by such questions and that he had nothing to say.

“I’m tired of the other phone calls I’m getting. I don’t know why he did what he did. You’re gonna have to get that from him. I’m so tired of this. Why don’t we just let it play out and find out what’s happening?”

Now, Bill Apter has received a message from Wade Barrett during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, where the star turned commentator told him that he should be ashamed and that he needs to leave Cena's father alone.

“Bill Apter, you should be ashamed of yourself. Leave John Cena’s father alone!” (3:18 – 3:29)

Now, it remains to be seen whether his father has anything more to add and whether he clears the air about why Cena turned heel and sided with The Rock.

