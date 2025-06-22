LeBron James x Triple H: An iconic WWE-NBA collaboration you never saw coming!

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, was recently spotted hanging out with NBA legend LeBron James. The Game sent a message on social media after meeting with the basketball star.

After a successful Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, the Triple H-led creative team is all set for Night of Champions on June 28, 2025. Following the Saudi Arabia show, the next major PLE will be Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, followed by SummerSlam 2025. The Biggest Party of the Summer is scheduled for August 2 and 3.

Amid his packed schedule, Triple H recently took to Instagram to post a photo alongside NBA legend LeBron James from their meeting at Fanatics Fest. In the caption, The Game tagged 'King James' and referenced himself as 'King of Kings,' his WWE nickname for a very long time.

"@kingjames 🤝 King of Kings #FanaticsFest," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

WWE analyst is not happy with the Triple H-led creative team booking a match between Goldberg and Gunther

For those unaware, Goldberg returned on the latest edition of RAW to call out Gunther to a match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Their bout was made official for Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

During a recent edition of Busted Open, WWE analyst Dave LaGreca highlighted that Jey Uso did not get a rematch for the world title against Gunther, but instead, the company went in the direction of Da Man vs. The Ring General.

LaGreca called this booking "lazy" and said that the Triple H-led creative team "should be ashamed of themselves."

"Jey Uso doesn’t even get a rematch. Jey Uso has got to enter himself into the King of the Ring Tournament in hopes of getting another title shot at Gunther. But Goldberg just walks right in and gets a title shot… Just because Gunther had bad blood over eight months ago. This is lazy. It’s, it’s lazy, Bully… The WWE should be ashamed of themselves this morning. I hope somebody on that creative team is listening to this show right now, red-faced because they’re embarrassed by what I saw on Monday Night RAW," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Goldberg vs. Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

