Legend on the backstage politics in Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's WWE storylines

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline likely receive creative help from Paul Heyman behind the scenes, according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

Reigns, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, appointed Heyman as his on-screen special counsel in August 2020. The two men are part of The Bloodline faction, which also consists of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and honorary member Sami Zayn.

On Busted Open, Bully Ray gave his opinion that Vince McMahon would have limited Zayn's role in the group if he still controlled creative. The WWE legend added that Heyman will almost certainly pass on suggestions to the company's decision-makers about the stable's storylines:

"Let's just assume that nobody in creative is actually listening, I can tell you the one person that I know for sure, that I'd bet my life's fortune on, who is listening, you know who that is? Paul Heyman," Bully Ray said. "Paul hears every last little reaction that goes on in that arena, and he will then take it to creative and 'politic' for whatever he thinks is best for The Bloodline and the story."

Heyman previously worked in backstage WWE creative roles, most notably between July 2002 and February 2003, when he was SmackDown's head writer. He also worked as the RAW Executive Director between June 2019 and June 2020.

Bully Ray explains why Paul Heyman is so helpful to The Bloodline

Before joining WWE, Paul Heyman ran the Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) promotion between 1993 and 2001.

wrestling pics @wrestlepics96 The brains behind the ECW brand that dominated the hardcore wrestling scene in the 90s Paul Heyman would later go on to manage a record 6 wrestlers to the WWE championship from 2002 to current day including our current champion Roman Reigns The brains behind the ECW brand that dominated the hardcore wrestling scene in the 90s Paul Heyman would later go on to manage a record 6 wrestlers to the WWE championship from 2002 to current day including our current champion Roman Reigns https://t.co/Z3ZpeAhwxB

Bully Ray, an ECW legend, witnessed first-hand how Heyman planned future storylines based on crowd reactions:

"Paul was a master at listening to what works, and also what doesn't work. Paul, when he was running ECW, was out there listening, watching the crowd, watching the body language of the crowd during a match or a promo, listening to the crowd, seeing what they were sinking their teeth into, and seeing what they were turning their back to."

The Bloodline has two big title matches coming up over the next few weeks.

The Judgment Day became the number one contenders for The Usos' RAW Tag Team Championship on this week's RAW. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble on January 28.

Are you enjoying watching The Bloodline in WWE right now? Let us know in the comments section below.

