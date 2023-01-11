Vince McMahon would write Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline equation if he led creative, WWE legend thinks

According to Bully Ray, Sami Zayn would likely not have received a major role in The Bloodline during Vince McMahon's reign as WWE's creative figurehead.

Zayn became an honorary member of The Bloodline in September 2022 after attempting to befriend the group's leader, Roman Reigns, for several months. Along the way, the three-time Intercontinental Champion cemented his status as one of WWE's most popular stars.

Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, spoke about The Bloodline on his Busted Open radio show. The WWE Hall of Famer speculated that McMahon would have ended Zayn's association with the faction when he started to take attention away from Reigns:

"Because most likely if it was Vince and Sami was getting over more than Roman, what you would hear is, 'Dammit, Sami's getting over more than Roman. We've gotta stop this,'" Bully Ray said. "'How do we stop it, boss?' 'Fire Sami!' That's what would most likely happen, and I'm not being serious when I say fire Sami, but they would do something to write Sami out of the equation."

In July 2022, Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's head of creative at a time when Sami Zayn only made cameo appearances alongside The Bloodline.

Moving forward, The King of Kings will continue to lead the company's storylines despite McMahon's return as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Bully Ray applauds Sami Zayn's journey to the main event

In 2016, Bully Ray was part of the WWE roster when Sami Zayn occasionally appeared on Main Event. The weekly show usually features lower-card wrestlers who are not involved in meaningful storylines.

The WWE legend has been impressed with the way Zayn has worked his way through the ranks to become a main-eventer:

"Sami is highly entertaining," Bully Ray added. "Sami, great in-ring wrestler, very exciting to watch, and there was a time there where Sami wasn't doing a damn thing, almost I don't wanna use the word demoted, but became a Main Event wrestler. And I don't mean main event wrestler, as in the top of the card, I mean on the TV show."

While Zayn remains a loyal member of The Bloodline, some fans think his alliance with Reigns' stable will not last much longer. He has even been touted as a possible challenger for The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

What do you want to see next from Sami Zayn in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes