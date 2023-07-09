Legend on Cody Rhodes possibly winning major WWE title before immediately losing it

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer believes Cody Rhodes should immediately lose the WWE World Heavyweight Championship if he dethrones Seth Rollins.

On April 2, Rhodes unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the WrestleMania 39 main event. The RAW star performs on a separate brand to Reigns, meaning they are unlikely to cross paths again in the near future.

Dreamer suggested on the Busted Open podcast that Rhodes should defeat Rollins to capture his first world title. Moments later, Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank contract to cut The American Nightmare's reign short:

"I don't think you even need to go there [Reigns vs. Rhodes] again," Dreamer said. "I think Cody can go off, and if I am gonna do it with Cody, I would do maybe Cody-Seth, and then once Cody wins it, take it away from him and have the Money in the Bank cash-in."

Rhodes looked set to target Rollins' title on the July 3 episode of RAW before Brock Lesnar intervened. Moving forward, the WrestleMania 39 headliner is expected to face Lesnar for the third time at SummerSlam on August 5.

Why should Cody Rhodes lose in quick fashion?

From a storyline perspective, babyface superstars sometimes become more popular after being robbed of a long-awaited WWE title victory. Daniel Bryan (2013) and Roman Reigns (2015) are among the high-profile names who lost world titles minutes after capturing the gold.

Like Bryan and Reigns, Tommy Dreamer thinks Cody Rhodes would benefit from suffering another setback in his world title quest:

"And then you're messing with Cody again, which will continue to keep Cody as the top, top star that keeps on getting scr*wed over from the ultimate goal."

Rhodes has made no secret of his desire to become the first person in his family to win a WWE world title. His father, Dusty, famously failed to capture the WWWF Championship in 1977.

