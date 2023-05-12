Legend comments on Bobby Lashley potentially winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently opened up about the possibility of SmackDown Superstar Bobby Lashley winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

The All Mighty will participate in the tournament to determine who will capture the newly-minted title. While Seth Rollins has already made it to the finals at Night of Champions 2023, his opponent will be revealed on SmackDown tonight.

One among those contenders is Bobby Lashley, who will take on Sheamus and Austin Theory in a three-way match. If he manages to come up on top, he will square off against the winner of the second triple-threat bout in the main event.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Vince Russo what he thought of Lashley possibly winning the new title. The former WWE writer didn't sound too excited about the prospect.

"I don't think it will matter," said Vince Russo. [5:04 - 5:06]

JBL thinks Bobby Lashley could dethrone Roman Reigns

It's no secret that Bobby Lashley has come into his own in the last few years, becoming one of WWE's biggest stars. In a recent interview, JBL also spoke about how The All Mighty was finally close to fulfilling his potential. The WWE legend went as far as to say that Lashley might be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

"He won his first title from me; he won the US Championship from me. I remember coming out of that and thinking, 'Man, that guy is awesome. He is really good.' Everything that I thought about Bobby has come true. The potential was always there; he has reached every bit of it. Now, him going after Roman Reigns, I think that's a great move. I think Bobby could be the guy to stop Roman Reigns," said JBL.

Bobby Lashley is the only major name on WWE's roster that Roman Reigns hasn't defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against yet. It's safe to assume a match between them is sure to bring the house down whenever it goes down.

