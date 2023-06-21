Legend confesses The Bloodline's implosion on WWE SmackDown "shocked" him (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has revealed that The Bloodline's segment from last week's episode of WWE SmackDown "shocked" him.

Jey Uso had to choose between his brother and tag partner Jey Uso or Roman Reigns. The tense segment ended with him siding with Jey and taking down The Tribal Chief with a Superkick. The Usos then even took down Solo Sikoa to send a loud and clear message that they were done with The Bloodline.

Even the crowd erupted in favor of Jey and Jimmy Uso and rained down boos on Reigns. A few hours later, it was confirmed that The Usos would go to war against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2023.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter lavished praise on the segment. He stated that he was left in a state of "shock" after seeing The Usos turn against Reigns. The veteran journalist also lauded Paul Heyman's expressions during the segment, saying it conveyed so much without a word being spoken.

"I also loved this week; it totally shocked me, I loved being a fan watching this. The Bloodline storyline. The Usos totally turned against Roman Reigns. The shocking look on Paul Heyman's face told the whole story," said Bill Apter. [19:23 - 19:45]

Bill Apter on Paul Heyman siding with The Usos in WWE

Elsewhere in the chat, Bill Apter also discussed the possibility of Paul Heyman betraying Roman Reigns by aligning with The Usos in WWE. Apter feels having The Wiseman leave Reigns' side could be the biggest twist they could pull off.

"I think the biggest shock that could happen at this point cause they are gonna keep this thing going; it's gonna be Roman and Solo against The Usos. What if Paulie went with The Usos? Would you be shocked?" said Bill Apter.

Regardless of who wins, it's safe to assume The Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will be an emotional and exhilarating ride.

Do you think The Usos could defeat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the July 2nd event? Sound off in the comments section below.

