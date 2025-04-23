Legend confirms he was "not asleep" during the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony took place at Fountainebleau Las Vegas on April 18. Big names such as Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, Triple H, and a few others were inducted as they took their rightful place among the legends.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed his sleeping picture that went viral following the ceremony. The 60-year-old legend clarified that he was not asleep, as his upright head position contradicted the idea that he was napping.

Instead, The King of Spinaroonie explained that his head was down because he was praying and deeply reflecting during a serious part of the event.

"I want to let everybody know that the photo that’s circulating around — I was not asleep. I mean, you could tell my head was straight up. It wasn’t tilted to the left or right. It was down because it was a somber moment, and I was praying and really thinking about being in the moment," Booker said. (H/T: 411mania.com)

The former World Heavyweight Champion added:

"Certain times it’s going to be laughter, but certain times you gotta really take it seriously about what’s being said. And at that point, I was definitely in tune. Let’s just say that I was in tune, but sleeping? No, I was not sleeping." (H/T: 411mania.com)

Booker T comments on real-life heat with WWE legend

The King of Spinaroonie recently addressed his real-life past issues with William Regal. The veteran discussed this in an interview with Xfinity during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Booker T recalled an initial, inexplicable urge to fight the former WWE Intercontinental Champion when they first met. Despite this rocky start, he fondly remembered their time together in The King's Court alongside Finlay and his wife, Sharmell, an experience he never anticipated.

"William Regal was a guy that I almost got in a fight with the first time I saw him. Why I'd wanna get into a fight with him, I don't know, I don't know. At the end of the day, me, Finlay, and Regal, and my wife [Sharmell], The King's Court, oh my God, we had a great time together. Never in a million years would I have imagined something like that happening!" Booker said.

The 60-year-old legend currently serves as an NXT commentator. Booker is also a coach on the WWE: LFG show on A&E alongside The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Mickie James.

