Legend details how Triple H is coping with WWE's injury list (Exclusive)

Triple H has overseen WWE's main roster creative direction since replacing Vince McMahon in July 2022. In an exclusive interview, Hall of Fame wrestling manager Jimmy Hart gave his take on how The Game is dealing with WWE's mounting injury list.

Several top stars have suffered injuries in recent months, including Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. Big E and Braun Strowman have also been out of action with long-term neck injuries.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Hart praised the work Triple H has done as WWE's Chief Content Officer. He also offered his thoughts on The Game's decision to rehire Punk in November 2023:

"What's that saying that Triple H says? 'We gotta do what's best for business,'" Hart stated. "Like I said before, different things happen. You get an injury here or there. Somebody quits, somebody leaves, somebody retires, and there's always somebody from the past that you can bring back in to pick up where they left off, and that's what's so strong about the WWE now." [6:51 – 7:11]

Hart added that Triple H has a big enough roster to deal with WWE's ever-growing number of injuries:

"You've got LA Knight. You've got Randy Orton. You've got Dominik Mysterio that's on fire. You've got Gunther who's doing great. You have Drew McIntyre (…) He's bigger than life, look at him, and each year he's got better and better and better." [7:38 – 8:07]

How Triple H's approach compares to WWE in the 1980s

Jimmy Hart managed several legends in the early years of WrestleMania, from Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart to Greg Valentine and The Honky Tonk Man.

Compared to those days, the 80-year-old believes the current WWE regime is built around multiple stars rather than one marquee name:

"Back in the day, we had Hulk Hogan," Hart continued. "Everything was built around Hulk. Then it was built around The Rock, then built around Stone Cold [Steve Austin], built around John Cena. Something happens, whether they quit or leave or whatever happens, then you're kinda left with the cupboards bare. Now the cupboard's not bare. They've done such a good job of putting so much of this young talent in there." [9:37 – 10:03]

