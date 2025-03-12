Legend explains his son's behind-the-scenes WWE role (Exclusive)

Several WWE legends' relatives have followed in their footsteps by joining the wrestling business. In an exclusive interview, 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Fred Ottman discussed his son's WWE role.

Ad

Ottman, better known as Tugboat and Typhoon, wrestled for WWE between 1989 and 1994. His son Berkley is a timekeeper and once caused controversy by ringing the bell during The Undertaker's SummerSlam 2015 win over Brock Lesnar.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter spoke to Ottman about his legendary career. The 68-year-old confirmed he watches wrestling occasionally and elaborated on his son's behind-the-scenes position.

"A little bit here and there," Ottman said when asked if he watches wrestling. "My oldest boy works with WWE now, so we watch every once in a while to see what's going on. They say he is a timekeeper, but he does so much more. He works behind the scenes and does a lot of that kind of stuff. They just gave him a little promotion, he told me the other day. I talked to him because I hadn't talked to him for a while." [8:22 – 8:54]

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Ottman's thoughts on John Cena and The Rock attacking his nephew Cody Rhodes.

Fred Ottman on the intricacies of being a WWE timekeeper

In wrestling, a timekeeper is responsible for ringing the bell to start and end matches. They usually sit behind a barricade next to the ring announcer at ringside.

Despite being in the wrestling industry for several decades, Fred Ottman did not realize how grueling a timekeeper's schedule could be until his son took the job:

Ad

"He's flying here, flying there. He gets there before the [other people at] buildings, helps book with the booking of the buildings. I mean, all the behind the scenes, from interacting with the people for a match, I had no idea how intricate [a timekeeper's job is]." [9:01 – 9:19]

In the same interview, Ottman confirmed reports about his 2025 Hall of Fame induction alongside fellow Natural Disasters member Earthquake.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback