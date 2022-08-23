"I hate to see him go" - Legend on Vince McMahon's WWE retirement (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon’s sudden retirement has divided opinion over the last month. While many fans are excited about the future of WWE, some legends have spoken out to lend their support to the 76-year-old.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently said he “feels bad” about McMahon’s current situation. Legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett has also had positive things to say about the former WWE Chairman.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jarrett admitted he did not think McMahon would ever willingly leave his WWE role:

“Well, you know, I didn’t think it would happen with him still walking around breathing, but I knew it would happen sooner or later. It always does. I hate to see him go.” [1:44-2:01]

Jerry Jarrett on Vince McMahon’s WWE replacements

On July 22, Vince McMahon announced his retirement via Twitter amid several allegations of sexual misconduct. Triple H is now in charge of creative, while Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are WWE’s new co-CEOs.

Jerry Jarrett worked for McMahon in the 1990s as a WWE consultant. He thinks the company is in good hands following Stephanie and Triple H’s recent promotions.

“I went to SummerSlam… it was in Nashville… and saw Triple H and Stephanie and wished them the very best from the bottom of my heart,” Jarrett said. “They have been in the business, they’ve worked under Vince, and I have no doubt that they won’t promote WWE to higher and higher plateaus.” [2:01-2:30]

Triple H has already made significant storyline changes since taking over as the new head of creative. On RAW this week, Johnny Gargano became the latest former WWE Superstar to make his return.

