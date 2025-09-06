Legend Hopes Donald Trump Attends John Cena's WWE Retirement Match

John Cena will compete in his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Reacting to the announcement, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed the possibility of Donald Trump attending the show.
Cena's last in-ring bout will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Due to the event's location, it has been widely speculated that the United States President could make a surprise appearance.
On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff reacted positively to the idea of Trump watching Cena's farewell match.
"I hope so. I hope that that's the case. I think it would be very, very cool. Look, politics aside because I know people are just bats**t crazy now, and families are splitting over this. Friendships dissolve because of politics. I'm just not into it at that level. I don't get it. It's bizarre mental behavior for me to watch and listen to."
The President's Trump Plaza hosted WrestleMania 4 and WrestleMania 5 in 1988 and 1989, respectively. In 2013, the 79-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's Celebrity Wing.
Why Eric Bischoff wants Donald Trump at John Cena's last match
Throughout his WWE career, John Cena has proudly represented America. In 2015, he famously restored prestige to the United States Championship by holding frequent Open Challenges during his reign with the title.
According to Eric Bischoff, Cena has been the perfect figurehead of American wrestling over the last two decades.
"John Cena's kinda like apple pie to me, man. He's America. This is an American sport. Professional wrestling, as we know it, yes, it exists all over the world, but it is inherently an American genre that was created here and grew here and influenced everyone else around the world. This unique sports entertainment style of wrestling. And I think John, as much as anybody, represents America, so I hope so, and I hope President Trump gets involved."
Cena's next WWE match will take place against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.
