Legend offered to sing for free at WWE show but Vince McMahon said no, Vince Russo recalls (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon allowed dozens of musicians to perform at WWE events during his 40-year tenure as the company's creative figurehead. However, according to veteran writer Vince Russo, his former boss was not keen on the idea of Joe Walsh joining WWE's list of celebrity guests.

Walsh is best known for being a member of the legendary rock band the Eagles. The 77-year-old also released several songs before joining the group, including the 1973 hit "Rocky Mountain Way" with his band Barnstorm.

Russo said on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws that Walsh once offered to perform the song at WrestleMania for free. McMahon allegedly listened to the offer but declined the opportunity because he had never heard of the singer.

"Do you remember when Joe Walsh came out with Rocky Mountain Way?" Russo said. "How big and hot that song was. Joe Walsh offered to play that song at WrestleMania for nothing, and Vince said no because he had no idea who Joe Walsh was." [2:04 – 2:24]

Many years later, "Rocky Mountain Way" was included in the WWE 2K18 video game. The soundtrack was executive-produced by The Rock.

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo reveal what Vince McMahon asked him about Kiss co-founder Gene Simmons.

Vince Russo on Vince McMahon rejecting another idea in WWE

In the 1990s, comedian Tom Green became a big name in America thanks to his appearances on MTV. His television series, The Tom Green Show, was credited with inspiring stunt programs like Jack*ss and Punk'd in the early 2000s.

Vince Russo wanted to include Green in a WWE storyline during the Attitude Era, but Vince McMahon declined the pitch:

"I'm doing this whole angle because Tom Green is the hottest thing on TV before Jacka**, before everybody. We were affiliated with MTV. We could have gotten it done and it would have been freaking tremendous, then I found out Vince had no idea who Tom Green was." [1:43 – 1:59]

Russo also claimed McMahon would never have agreed to a current storyline if he remained in charge of WWE.

