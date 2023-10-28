Legend recalls WWE Hall of Famer Curt Hennig once promising to get him to meet popular musician (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently recalled how WWE Hall of Famer Curt Hennig promised him a meeting with legendary country singer George Strait.

Hennig, also known as Mr. Perfect during his time in WWE, is one of the most influential pro wrestlers of all time, whose in-ring work was way ahead of its time. The former IC Champion was a technical wrestling wizard whose matches are still fondly remembered by fans to this date. He was equally beloved outside the ring, with his colleagues saying nothing but good things about him.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter recalled the time when Curt Hennig promised to get him tickets for a George Strait show. However, the veteran journalist revealed that the WWE legend passed away before he could fulfill his promise to him.

As fate would have it, Bill Apter added that almost a year later, he bumped into a person at a wrestling show who invited him to a party.

"He (Curt Hennig) had got me tickets to see George Strait at Madison Square Garden. I said I really wanted to meet George Strait; he's one of my favorite singers. He says it's not gonna be this time, but I'll make sure I get you to meet him. So he had died, and about a year later, I'm in Nashville doing some work, and a guy comes over to me at the ringside and says, 'You're Bill Apter?' and I said yes. He said, 'I work at a club called The Trap, and we are gonna have a little party tonight with a few special people, and we'd like you to come down,'" said Bill Apter.

Apter disclosed that upon entering the venue, he was surprised to find George Strait. He also mentioned that he went on to tell Strait about the coincidence.

"I walked in and saw a table sitting about eight people. A beautiful blonde lady with her husband, George Strait. It was almost a year later, almost to the date of his death and I told George Strait this story," said Bill Apter. [From 05:00 to o5:55]

Bill Apter on WWE legend Curt Hennig never winning a World Title

In the same chat, Bill Apter also spoke about just how loved and adored Curt Hennig was by his peers and colleagues. The wrestling journalist also mentioned that it was still hard for him to believe how a name of Mr. Perfect's stature never won the World Championship during his WWE career.

"He was a terrific person; he was a party guy. He was fun to be around, he was excellent in the ring, and he played his characters, whether it was Curig Hennig or Mr. Perfect, he knew how to do this. And everybody got along with him and he was an excellent professional wrestler. He was trained in the guinea method of pro wrestling and yeah, no clue why he was never a World Champion," said Bill Apter. [From 03:54 to 04:25]

Hennig passed away at an untimely age of 44 in 2003 and was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

