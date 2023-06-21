Legend's son should have answered Seth Rollins' open challenge instead of WWE canceling it, says veteran (Exclusive)

Finn Balor's blindsided attack on Seth Rollins during this week's RAW meant that the open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship was canceled. WWE seems to have made a mistake with the booking, as Vince Russo suggested that Bron Breakker should have come out to face Rollins.

The Visionary is scheduled to face Rick Steiner's son at NXT Gold Rush, but WWE missed an opportunity to get more heat on the upcoming match.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated he was not a fan of WWE nixing the open challenge and proposed an alternative idea that could have helped all involved parties.

As per the former WWE writer, the company should have had Breakker vs. Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW. Finn Balor could have interrupted at the end of the thrilling match, allowing Seth Rollins to retain the title.

However, Bron and Seth would still have unfinished business, leading to their rematch in NXT.

"I've got a better idea; I have no idea why you would promote an open challenge and then not have the match. Here's what I would have done. And this would have gotten you to the same exact place and whatever you wanted the finish to be at NXT," explained Vince Russo. "Do an open challenge; guess who answers it? Bron Breakker. They have a knockdown, drag-out, heck of a match, bro; false finishes could go either way, then Finn comes out and gets the same heat. After Finn gets the same heat, we go to Rollins. No, it ain't ending that way. As a matter of fact, on NXT this week, Bron Breakker, we're going to continue it." [From 9:00 - 10:00]

Vince Russo on fans not getting to see Seth Rollins' open challenge

The former Shield member's title defense against a mystery superstar was advertised heading into the show, leading to more interest in Monday Night RAW.

Many fans looked forward to seeing who would step up to face Seth Rollins, only to be disappointed with a "bait and switch." Vince Russo felt it wasn't right on WWE's part to promote a high-profile open challenge and not deliver it during the three-hour broadcast.

Russo detailed a simple solution that could have helped Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker, as he added below:

"I can sit here and give you that in ten seconds. But what did they do? You can't call it a bait and switch because you don't really pay to watch this show, but they promote an open challenge. You tune in to see an open challenge; they never give you an open challenge; for what reason, I don't understand. And if you had done it the way I just laid it out, you'd be at the same exact place when he wrestles Bron Breakker at NXT." [From 10:01 - 11:25]

Did WWE get it all wrong with the World Heavyweight title picture on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

