Legend says place in his heart for John Cena went away after WWE heel turn (Exclusive)

John Cena's heel turn has been the talk of the wrestling world since he unexpectedly attacked Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1. Legendary commentator Jerry Lawler recently shared his honest thoughts on the 16-time World Champion's actions.

Cena had been one of WWE's top good guys for two decades before forming a villainous alliance with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott. On either April 19 or April 20, he will challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Lawler commentated on dozens of Cena's biggest career moments. In an exclusive interview, he told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that his opinion of the Hollywood star changed after his heel turn.

"I don't know how you describe it because I knew what was coming, but when I actually watched it again, like you said, to me, what it did to a lot of those kids, it took a place I had for John in my heart, it just kinda went away," Lawler said. "To see that look on his face, knowing what he was gonna do, and then watch him do it to Cody, it was indescribable." [5:45 – 6:24]

Watch the video above to hear Jerry Lawler explain the possible logic behind John Cena becoming a bad guy in his retirement year.

Jerry Lawler on WWE's presentation of John Cena's heel turn

The Elimination Chamber finish revolved around Cody Rhodes refusing to form a working relationship with The Rock. John Cena initially congratulated The American Nightmare before following instructions from The Final Boss to attack his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

Jerry Lawler did not witness the historic moment as it happened, but he enjoyed WWE's production of Cena's heel turn after watching a replay:

"It was [one of the most dramatic moments in wrestling history]. I gotta tell you the truth, I did hear about it after it happened. I saw a replay of it on TV, so I knew what was coming but I didn't know how I would react, and when I saw it, I saw the way it was laid out was perfect. The angle on John's face when he hugged Cody and, all of a sudden, you see that close-up view of his face, the expression changed as he looked at The Rock." [4:45 – 5:41]

On the March 17 episode of RAW, John Cena justified his behavior by accusing WWE crowds of bullying him throughout his career. He described fans as "awful" and likened his connection with the audience to a "toxic" relationship.

