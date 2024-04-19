Legend says Ronda Rousey should stop "b****ing" and improve her ring attire

Ronda Rousey recently caused controversy by saying she should have received the same treatment as Logan Paul in WWE. Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell disagrees with the UFC Hall of Famer and believes she needs to look at herself before criticizing others.

Rousey's latest disparaging remarks about WWE came on the Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast. The Baddest Woman on the Planet praised Paul for becoming so successful in WWE over the last two years. However, she also claimed the rehearsal time he receives compared to her is "not evenly spread."

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell made it clear he is not a fan of Rousey as a pro wrestler. He also questioned why she wears such generic ring gear:

"Well, I don't know what she's b****ing about," Mantell said. "All the success she's had. They pushed her like there wasn't a tomorrow, and she still couldn't [be happy]. She just didn't have showbiz in her bones at all. She'd walk out there wearing some ordinary-looking ring attire. Why didn't she increase her ring attire? Why didn't she revamp that? Do something." [1:48:27 – 1:48:59]

Rousey wrestled over 100 matches for WWE after making her debut in 2018. She left the company shortly after losing to her long-time friend Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023.

Dutch Mantell compares Logan Paul and Ronda Rousey's WWE careers

Many fans and wrestling legends have praised Logan Paul for producing impressive in-ring performances so early on in his career.

Dutch Mantell believes the United States Champion is willing to learn and improve, but he cannot say the same for Ronda Rousey:

"But she's talking about they give Logan Paul all this extra work. Logan Paul was an athlete, and he can be taught. Ronda Rousey was an athlete, but I don't think she wanted to do the things they wanted her to do. She'd think that would make her run in MMA look stupid, I think." [1:48:59 – 1:49:22]

Rousey cemented her status as an MMA legend before joining WWE. The WrestleMania 35 main-eventer recently revealed she only plans to compete on the independent scene if she wrestles again.

