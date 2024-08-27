Legend is surprised Bret Hart recently badmouthed WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Bret Hart recently created headlines when he gave his honest thoughts on the Montreal Screwjob almost 27 years after the controversial incident. Legendary reporter Bill Apter did not expect The Hitman to criticize fellow two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels while reflecting on their match.

WCW-bound Hart went into Survivor Series 1997 thinking he would retain the WWE Championship via disqualification. Vince McMahon, WWE's then-Chairman and booker, was afraid his top star would show up on WCW programming with the world title. As a result, he booked Michaels as the winner at the last minute without telling Hart.

Apter appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis and veteran wrestling personality Teddy Long. He gave the following response after hearing that Hart said on the Attitude Era Podcast he wishes he knocked out Michaels:

Trending

"Well, I think he forgave Shawn Michaels, he made amends with him," Apter said. "To hear him now spit up Shawn's name again in the thing that you were just reading is surprising to me, but it's a huge piece of history, that Montreal Screwjob. It tuned everybody watching for years afterwards to find out what really happened there." [7:23 – 7:57]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Watch the video above to hear Apter explain why he thinks Hart might have known about the Montreal Screwjob plan all along.

What did Bret Hart say about Shawn Michaels?

The Survivor Series 1997 finish saw referee Earl Hebner award a submission win to Shawn Michaels even though Bret Hart did not tap out to a Sharpshooter. After the match, Hart spat at Vince McMahon at ringside before punching him in the face backstage.

During his Attitude Era Podcast interview, Hart said he wishes he also attacked Michaels and his former opponent's close friend Triple H:

"It was a case of liars and cheaters and backstabbers and guys that made that moment all happen – Shawn, Triple H, Vince McMahon – and I wish I knocked them all out. I have no regrets. It was the single greatest thing I ever did."

In the same interview, Hart said McMahon can "rot in hell" and he would not change anything about the punch he threw at his former boss.

What are your thoughts on Bret Hart criticizing Shawn Michaels? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use Bill Apter's quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.