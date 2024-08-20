"Vince McMahon can rot in hell" - Bret Hart opens up about punching former WWE CEO backstage after Montreal Screwjob 

The Montreal Screwjob was a controversial moment in WWE history that occurred at the 1997 Survivor Series. Recently, Hall of Famer Bret Hart reflected on the defining moment of his career when he punched former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, knocking him to the ground.

In the main event of the 1997 Survivor Series, The Hitman was scheduled to face Shawn Michaels for the then-WWF Championship. However, due to contract negotiations, Bret was set to leave for WCW after the match. To prevent Hart from taking the championship to a rival promotion, McMahon ordered referee Earl Hebner to ring the bell and declare Michaels the winner, even though the now-67-year-old hadn't been pinned or submitted.

This unexpected ending infuriated The Hitman, who then confronted McMahon backstage and punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious. During an appearance on the Attitude Era Podcast, Bret Hart characterized the Montreal Screwjob as a situation involving liars, cheaters, and backstabbers.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the punch he threw at Vince McMahon was so powerful that it broke his hand but expressed no regrets about the incident. Bret "The Hitman" Hart even wished ill upon the former CEO, indicating a deep-seated animosity between the two.

"I knocked him [Vince McMahon] out with one punch and it was the greatest punch I ever threw. Absolutely beautiful uppercut right between his arms and I lifted him about a foot off the ground, broke my hand. But it was the sweetest punch I ever threw and I wouldn't change anything about it. Vince McMahon can rot in hell," Hart said. [From 12:47 to 13:10]

WWE legend Bret Hart comments on Vince McMahon's lawsuit

Earlier this year, a former employee of the sports entertainment giant filed a disturbingly graphic lawsuit against Mr. McMahon alleging sexual misconduct.

In an interview with Slate's Abraham Josephine Riesman, Hart broke his silence on the recent allegations against his former boss. The former WWE Champion expressed embarrassment for ever having respected Vince McMahon and described his alleged actions as sick and disgusting.

"I think, despite all of the issues I ever had with Vince, I know, deep down, I always respected him; but now, knowing what kind of a weirdo he became, I have absolutely zero respect for him. I do not think I could ever shake his hand if he extended it. Too creepy," Bret Hart said.

The WWE Universe believed Bret Hart and Vince McMahon had reconciled, but The Hitman's feelings towards the former CEO seemingly remain unchanged.

