Legend thinks Becky Lynch would win the Money in the Bank contract (Exclusive)

Bill Apter thinks WWE could book Becky Lynch to win the Women's Money in the Bank 2023, with her and Trish Stratus being the final two on top of the ladder.

Lynch, Stratus, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, IYO SKY, and Bayley are set to compete in the Ladder match come July 1. It is one of the most unpredictable MITB bouts in recent memory, as arguments could be made in favor of each competitor.

While it remains to be seen who eventually climbs up and unhooks the briefcase, fans can be assured that all the performers would give it their all in the ring. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter picked his favorite to win.

He stated that Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus could be the final two performers struggling on top of the ladder. Though Apter acknowledges it's a "bad pick," he feels The Man would eventually take Stratus down and win the match.

"For the ladies, they could really surprise everybody; this is a really bad pick, but I think, in the end, it's gonna be Becky and Trish. And I think there's gonna be an angle there. I'm gonna say, Becky," said Bill Apter. [26:19 - 26:40]

Check out the full video below:

Becky Lynch on cashing in MITB contract on Seth Rollins

In a recent interview, Becky Lynch joked about winning the MITB contract and then cashing it on her husband and WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

The Man also mentioned how badly she wanted to win the contract.

"I want it so bad, so bad. It comes with so much power because you can get a title opportunity at any time, any moment. So it's essentially a chance to get a title match at any moment. So your champion could be down and out, for example Seth could be down and out, I could cash in on him if I want, you know and then be the next champion. Not that I'm saying I'd do that, but I'm The Man. Do not think that I'd do that," said Becky Lynch.

TODAY @TODAYshow WWE superstars Seth Rollins @WWERollins and Becky Lynch @BeckyLynchWWE join @alroker , @sheinellejones and @dylandreyernbc to talk all about the professional wrestling event Money in the Bank taking place in London this upcoming weekend. #WWERaw WWE superstars Seth Rollins @WWERollins and Becky Lynch @BeckyLynchWWE join @alroker, @sheinellejones and @dylandreyernbc to talk all about the professional wrestling event Money in the Bank taking place in London this upcoming weekend. #WWERaw https://t.co/Ww6Ff3dEBS

Lynch won't have it easy at Money in the Bank 2023 as two arch-rivals, Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus, would do everything they could not to let her win.

Do you think Becky Lynch should win the Women's MITB match? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes