Legendary 20-time champion teased as Jelly Roll's Tag Team partner for SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Published Jul 12, 2025 01:54 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
An action packed outing for Jelly Roll on WWE SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Jelly Roll's SummerSlam 2025 program is officially underway, and he will even be appearing at Saturday Night's Main Event to corner a 20-time champion. Incidentally, that legendary star was also teased as his SummerSlam 2025 tag team partner.

Ad

The rumors from WrestleVotes Radio, as well as PWInsider, turned out to be true as Jelly Roll did, in fact, begin a program on tonight's edition of SmackDown. While the WrestleVotes report first stated that it was a storyline, PWInsider confirmed that it was going to be a proper match for the musical star at SummerSlam 2025.

After Logan Paul started trashing Jelly Roll by interrupting his set, the legendary Randy Orton came out to defend the music star. He was furious at the singer being called an outsider by Logan Paul in his own hometown. After Drew McIntyre's interference, it seemed clear as day that WWE was teasing a SummerSlam match with Randy Orton being the singer's tag team partner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

As you know, it's common practice to have a debuting celebrity compete in a tag team match, as having a veteran by their side helps protect them from being "exposed" in the ring.

The singer has reportedly been training for his in-ring debut, and it was an intense segment that ended with Logan Paul trashing the drums and other instruments on the stage area.

It looks like Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam plans have been revealed.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications