Legendary 20-time champion teased as Jelly Roll's Tag Team partner for SummerSlam 2025

Jelly Roll's SummerSlam 2025 program is officially underway, and he will even be appearing at Saturday Night's Main Event to corner a 20-time champion. Incidentally, that legendary star was also teased as his SummerSlam 2025 tag team partner.

The rumors from WrestleVotes Radio, as well as PWInsider, turned out to be true as Jelly Roll did, in fact, begin a program on tonight's edition of SmackDown. While the WrestleVotes report first stated that it was a storyline, PWInsider confirmed that it was going to be a proper match for the musical star at SummerSlam 2025.

After Logan Paul started trashing Jelly Roll by interrupting his set, the legendary Randy Orton came out to defend the music star. He was furious at the singer being called an outsider by Logan Paul in his own hometown. After Drew McIntyre's interference, it seemed clear as day that WWE was teasing a SummerSlam match with Randy Orton being the singer's tag team partner.

As you know, it's common practice to have a debuting celebrity compete in a tag team match, as having a veteran by their side helps protect them from being "exposed" in the ring.

The singer has reportedly been training for his in-ring debut, and it was an intense segment that ended with Logan Paul trashing the drums and other instruments on the stage area.

It looks like Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam plans have been revealed.

