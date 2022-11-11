Legendary 5-Time champion seemingly takes a shot at Braun Strowman for his controversial tweet

Braun Strowman might be back in WWE, but he hasn't done himself any favors in recent times. Fans have noted that his online attacks have been targeted toward the more high-flying style of wrestling seen on the independent wrestling scene and other promotions. Legendary five-time champion Lance Storm also seemingly took a shot at Strowman on Twitter.

Strowman's tweet, which caused controversy, has since been deleted. It took a shot at high-flying wrestlers and journalist Dave Meltzer's star-rating system. Fightful Select recently reported that The Monster of All Monsters has backstage heat because of his comments.

Lance Storm, a former Intercontinental Champion and a four-time WWE Tag Team Champion, seemingly took a shot at Braun Strowman when highlighting the legendary Ricky Morton's high-flying abilities from back in the 1980s:

The high-flying style isn't new at all. Lucha Libre has always featured superstars who are high-flyers and acrobatics. At the same time, several legends from the 80s and 90s, such as The Dynamite Kid, also inspired the style that has developed today.

Braun Strowman tried to control the damage a few days after Crown Jewel 2022

Braun Strowman seemingly attempted some damage control after doubling down on his previous comments. In a now-deleted tweet, the former Universal Champion put out a statement to distance himself from his earlier remarks:

"Yo yo all my brothers and sisters in the locker room no matter where you came from. I have mad respect. We have all worked very hard to be where we are. And all are here for a reason. Take a joke iwc. Y’all come at me none [sic] stop and the second I fire back y’all melt," Strowman wrote.

Many fans viewed this as a non-apology from Strowman, and he still doesn't seem to be in people's good books. The fact that known high-flyers like Mustafa Ali and Ricochet took a shot at him shows he may not be that popular backstage in WWE either.

What do you think of Strowman's controversial comments? Was his statement enough, or was it a non-apology? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

