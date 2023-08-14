Legendary 8-time champion set for massive return to WWE show after 18 years

WWE is known for the legendary returns of superstars after a long hiatus. However, 8-time champion Trish Stratus is set for a massive return after being absent from house shows for 18 years.

Stratus last made an appearance at a house show when she went in for a bout against Lita in 2006, in which the latter came out on top. Since then, the legend hasn't been seen in any live event.

However, according to a report by Wrestle Features on Twitter, Trish Stratus is going to be featured at a WWE live event in Ottawa next weekend.

"WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus is now being advertised for the WWE live event in Ottawa next weekend," Wrestle Features wrote on Twitter.

Stratus is currently in a heated feud with Becky Lynch after the former betrayed the latter and her best friend, Lita. Lynch has been trying to get a match against Stratus for the past few weeks, they were supposed to face each other at SummerSlam, but that did not happen. They are now set to face each other at this week's RAW.

Trish Stratus vows to beat Becky Lynch quickly during their bout on WWE RAW

Recently, Trish Stratus took to Twitter and said that she had already beaten someone in under four seconds and would do something similar against Becky Lynch during their match on RAW.

"Hmmm…I pick shut up time - can you please already?? You’re complaining about the last 4 months? Don’t worry!Last time I was in Winnipeg I beat someone in 4 seconds … and tomorrow I’ll make quick work of you too. Just. Like. That. Dem GOAT tingz…," tweeted Stratus.

Fans want to see Lynch take her revenge against Stratus on the latest episode of RAW. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the match.

