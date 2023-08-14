Trish Stratus promises to “make quick work” of longtime rival this week on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently promised to defeat her longtime rival during their upcoming clash on RAW.

Trish and Becky Lynch's rivalry has hit a fever pitch ever since the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned the latter's daughter on RAW. The two women then squared off in a singles match, with Stratus emerging as the victor thanks to Zoey Stark. Since then, Becky Lynch jumped through hoops to earn a rematch, which is set to take place on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Trish Stratus recently took to social media to state that she is going to "make quick work" of Lynch in their upcoming clash on the red brand.

"Hmmm…I pick shut up time - can you please already?? You’re complaining about the last 4 months? Don’t worry!Last time I was in Winnipeg I beat someone in 4 seconds … and tomorrow I’ll make quick work of you too. Just. Like. That. Dem GOAT tingz…"

Trish's tweet wasn't the only shot fired before their upcoming clash. Earlier, Becky Lynch fired a shot when she warned the Hall of Famer ahead of their upcoming clash.

In her tweet, Lynch mentioned that Trish Stratus won't be able to run and hide behind Zoey Stark since she is banned from ringside. Lynch also stated that she was ready to end "four months of bullsh**" and wanted to remind everyone who the real GOAT was.

"Put up or shut up time. Four months of bullshit, hiding behind your muscle and running away any chance you can. Tomorrow I remind the world and more specifically you, @trishstratuscom, who the real GOAT is."

It remains to be seen whether this war or words will continue and if Lynch will have anything else to say to Trish Stratus.

