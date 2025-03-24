Legendary D-Generation X member must be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo apparently thinks that recent developments in the Stamford-based company are not exactly fair. According to him, Triple H being inducted into the Hall of Fame as an individual raises some questions.

The Chief Content Officer of WWE was recently announced to be inducted into the Hall of Fame again, despite being inducted before as part of the D-Generation X stable. This has caused some backlash among fans, many of whom apparently believe that there were more deserving candidates to be considered.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo brought up how the late Chyna should also be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as an individual, as she had only been inducted before as part of the D-Generation X stable.

"Then induct Chyna in by herself at the same time. Right? I mean she was in the group DX, we put them in as a group, now we gonna put him in as a singles wrestler. Who matches her? [...] There was no other Chyna, there will never ever be another Chyna. So if you are gonna do that, does she get in next year on her own? I mean that's just a question I am asking," Russo said. [1:55 onwards]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Another WWE veteran had a different complaint about the Hall of Fame

While others are arguing about the decision to induct Triple H into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 in an individual capacity, Dutch Mantell is more upset about the outrageous ticket prices for the HoF ceremony.

Speaking on BroDown with Mac Davis, the WWE veteran called out the fact that the tickets were extremely expensive and stated that such high pricing made little sense as the event was going to be telecast on television anyway.

"Well, when I saw the price of the Hall of Fame event, ten or twelve thousand dollars, right? Then they dropped that price because I guess they weren't just running out the door on their own. They thought, oh, let's drop the prices. But I'm thinking, it's on TV anyway, so why would you want to be there? You see what I mean? I mean, I love wrestling, but I've never had that love where I can part with my hard-earned money, $10,000 of it, just to go and sit there and watch them talk," Mantell said. [5:07 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the WWE Hall of Fame event pans out this year.

