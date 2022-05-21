"The most historic run in WWE history" – Legendary manager sends a bold message after Roman Reigns and The Usos make history on SmackDown

Legendary WWE manager Paul Heyman sent a bold message after Roman Reigns and The Usos reigned supreme on this week's episode of SmackDown.

In the main event of this week's show, Jimmy and Jey defeated RK-Bro to unify the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships. The Usos are now the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Taking to Instagram, Heyman reflected on The Bloodline's historic run in WWE so far, with The Head of the Table leading the group. The Special Counsel made his sentiments quite clear as he wrote:

Tonight, @wweonfox posted this with the caption, HOW IT STARTED VS HOW IT'S GOING ... All false humility aside, you're looking at the most historic run in @wwe history. Let's break it down so simple, even an Instagram user can understand. @romanreigns, now #wwe's UNDISPUTED heavyweight champion of both #raw and #smackdown. a 620+ day title reign. unprecedented in modern times. the #usos (@uceyjucey and @jonathanfatu), the longest reigning tag team champions in smackdown history, doing what no other tag team has ever done. UNDISPUTED tag team champions! and then there's me. the #specialcounsel. the #wiseman. the #og. the #warden of the #usopenitentiary. who else has even come close to this level of success? not heenan. not blassie. not albano. not grand wizard, jimmy hart, jj dillion ... no one. ROMAN REIGNS. HEAVYWEIGHT. CHAMPION. #GOAT ... UNDISPUTED! THE USOS. TAG TEAM. #GOAT ... #UNDISPUTED! PAUL HEYMAN. MANAGER / ADVOCATE / SPECIAL COUNSEL. #GOAT ... UNDISPUTED. Because ... and this is now clearly uncontroverted ... undeniable ... #UNDISPUTED ... WE THE ONES!

Check out Paul Heyman's Instagram post below:

Paul Heyman recently explained why Roman Reigns asks the WWE Universe to 'Acknowledge Him'

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inside The Ropes, Paul Heyman explained why Roman Reigns generally asks the WWE Universe to acknowledge him.

Heyman claimed that The Tribal Chief had worked hard enough for the acknowledgment:

“It’s everything. In today’s climate, with the expectation of the audience higher than it ever has been, with high definition cameras zooming in on you from every conceivable angle on television, you have to be good at everything... There are some great athletes that never got out of college basketball because they just didn’t get noticed in the draft. There are great boxers that never got a title match. So it takes everything, and you have to get yourself noticed, and you have to then get yourself accepted by the audience. It’s why Roman Reigns starts every day with ‘Acknowledge Me.’ Because he worked so hard for that acknowledgment, and that’s what it takes.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

It remains to be seen which WWE star will step up to Roman Reigns next and challenge him for his world titles.

