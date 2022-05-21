Paul Heyman on why Roman Reigns asks fans to acknowledge him

Paul Heyman, The Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief, has revealed why Roman Reigns starts his promos by asking fans to acknowledge him.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is arguably the biggest star in the entire company right now, as he has surpassed 600 days as Universal Champion. The Head of the Table also defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the two world championships.

Reigns has also been aligned with Heyman since his return at SummerSlam last year, and they're currently part of a faction known as The Bloodline alongside The Usos.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inside The Ropes, Paul Heyman discussed what it takes to become a great superstar. He listed a few things such as having charisma, being an athlete, performer, a showman or a show-woman, and being able to communicate.

Heyman also talked about the need for a superstar to get noticed and stated that this is the reason why Reigns starts all of his promos with "Acknowledge me."

“It’s everything. In today’s climate, with the expectation of the audience higher than it ever has been, with high definition cameras zooming in on you from every conceivable angle on television, you have to be good at everything... There are some great athletes that never got out of college basketball because they just didn’t get noticed in the draft. There are great boxers that never got a title match. So it takes everything, and you have to get yourself noticed, and you have to then get yourself accepted by the audience. It’s why Roman Reigns starts every day with ‘Acknowledge Me.’ Because he worked so hard for that acknowledgment, and that’s what it takes,” Heyman said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Roman Reigns is the longest-reigning Universal Champion of the modern era

At Payback 2020, The Head of the Table defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman to capture the Universal Title.

Roman Reigns has been world champion for almost two years now, with his list of victims including stars such as John Cena, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Seth Rollins.

His cousins, The Usos, also became the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions by defeating RK-Bro on the latest episode of SmackDown. This makes The Bloodline one of the most successful factions in history.

With no challenger in sight, it will be interesting to see who can dethrone the Head of the Table as he reigns supreme over the WWE locker room.

