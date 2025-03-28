Legendary tag team ready to return to face The Hardy Boyz

The Hardy Boyz are undoubtedly one of the greatest tag teams of all time. They have battled another popular team, The Dudley Boyz, many times, and Bully Ray recently responded to Matt Hardy's comments.

Ad

The TNA Tag Team Champions recently appeared on the Battleground podcast, and they were asked about potentially having another match with the boys from Dudleyville. Matt Hardy stated:

"Please. I think we’re ready. Are you ready? Myself and Jeff, we’re 100% ready. We’re up every morning, we’re doing our ice baths, our cold plunges, we’re busting our ass, we’re working out, we’re trying to stay in tip-top shape, to be middle-aged men. We are ready. We would love to face the middle-aged Dudleys. So as long as Bully and D-Von, they’re ready to rock and roll, we are ready at the drop of a dime. We’ll put the TNA titles up," said Matt.

Ad

Trending

Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) responded to Matt Hardy's comments on X (fka Twitter) by stating that The Hardy Boyz can't surpass him and D-Von.

"Heard Matt Hardys comments. Theres no Team left @ThisIsTNA for the Hardys to wrestle. Thats why they “called us out.” We are 2x TNA Tag Champs and the only team in TNA HOF. Matt and Jeff can never surpass us. The Hardys NEED the Dudleys… And they know it," he wrote.

Ad

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyler Breeze wants to team up with JDC/Fandango against The Hardy Boyz

Tyler Breeze recently appeared on the Gabby AF podcast and stated that he would love to reunite with JDC/Fandango in TNA to wrestle Matt and Jeff Hardy.

"I mean, I think it would be cool to team back up with Dango in TNA and go against The Hardys. Because I’ve been in WWE with Jeff and Matt but I’ve never wrestled them ever so, I think a tag with Dango against The Hardys would be cool," claimed Breeze. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Ad

The Hardy Boyz competed on NXT a few weeks ago. They successfully defended the TNA tag titles against Fraxiom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback